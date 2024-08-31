WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes Defense Comes Up With Scoop And Score
The Ohio State Buckeyes have heated up in the second half of their season opener against the Akron Zips. After a sluggish start in the first quarter, it has been all Ohio State.
Defensively, the Buckeyes have picked things up in a big way.
In the third quarter, the Ohio State defense scored a touchdown. That touchdown came off of a fumble that was returned by Lathan Ransom and returned for a score.
Take a look at at the dynamic defensive play by the Buckeyes for yourself:
Following the scoop and score, Ohio State now leads Akron by a score of 31-3.
It has been good to see the offense pick up speed. Defensively, the team has not disappointed at all. After allowing the first score of the game, they haven't let the Zips do anything offensively.
For the Buckeyes to win a National Championship this season, which is their only goal, they will need their defense to step up each and every week. There is a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball at all levels. They've been showing some of that talent today.
There is still a quarter and a half left in the first game of the season. So far, no one could have too many issues with the Buckeyes' performance.
Throughout the course of the game, they have shown the ability to make dynamic plays on both sides of the football. They're doing exactly what they were supposed to do against a team like Akron.