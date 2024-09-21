WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes' Emeka Egbuka Breaks Loose For Long TD
The Ohio State Buckeyes fell behind the Marshall Thundering Herd early, but wide receiver Emeka Egbuka quickly changed that.
Egbuka caught a bubble screen pass from quarterback Will Howard, found some great blocking and then exploded down the middle of the field for a 68-yard touchdown.
It marked the first touchdown of the season for Egbuka, who went into the year as the most experienced receiver on Ohio State's roster.
Heading into the matchup with Marshall, Egbuka had logged nine catches for 149 yards over the first two games of the season, but he was the only member of the Buckeyes' top three wide outs—Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate being the other two—to not reach the end zone thus far.
That obviously changed on Saturday afternoon.
Egbuka's massive play came after Ohio State allowed a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to the Thundering Herd, which represented the first time the Buckeyes permitted an opponent to reach the end zone thus far in 2024.
The Buckeyes gave up just six points over their first two games and were coming off of a Week 2 shutout victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.
Ohio State had a bye in Week 3.
Egbuka arrived at Columbus in 2021. He broke out in his sophomore campaign, hauling in 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Last year, Egbuka was limited to 10 games due to injury and caught 41 passes for 515 yards and four scores.
He opted to return to the Buckeyes rather than declare for the NFL Draft.