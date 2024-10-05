WATCH: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Makes Insane One-Handed TD Grab
The Ohio State Buckeyes are getting used to the idea that star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will make at least one highlight play in each and every game.
Today, as they're taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes, it was no different.
Early in the third quarter, Smith made an insane one-handed touchdown grab. That kind of play being made by a freshman on a regular basis is unheard of, but he is making it look easy.
Take a look at the touchdown for yourself:
From the first game of the season, Smith showed that he has massive superstar potential. Some even believe that he has the talent to be the best wide receiver to ever play for Ohio State.
Coming into today's game, Smith had caught 19 passes for 364 yards and five touchdowns. So far today, he has caught three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Smith. The only question remaining was whether or not he could continue playing like a superstar against the better teams in the nation. Iowa may not be viewed as an elite team, but they're solid.
Smith is proving week in and week out that he's the real deal. He has shown no signs of regression.
All of that being said, he has already become loved by the Buckeyes' fan base. If he continues playing like he has so far, he will end up being one of the best players in recent Ohio State history.
Expect to see him continue carving up defenses. The Buckeyes are in a very good place when it comes to the wide receiver position.