Watch: Ohio State Star WR Makes Insane One-Handed TD Catch
Ohio State Buckeyes star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is once again putting on a show.
To start off Big Ten play, Ohio State is taking on the Michigan State Spartans. Currently, they are up 24-7 and are looking dominant once again.
In a big touchdown drive in the second quarter, Smith showed off his star talent. He pulled down two insane one-handed catches, with one of them coming on a touchdown.
Here is the first one-handed catch during the drive:
Next up, he finished off the drive with another one-handed touchdown reception.
So far during his freshman season, Smith has exceeded expectations. He's looking like one of the best wide receivers in the nation and a future very high draft pick.
Coming into this game, Smith had caught 14 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns. At the time of this writing, Smith has racked up five receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown to go along with a rush for 19 yards and another score.
Those numbers are just the latest proof that Smith is the real deal and a player that will continue dominating throughout the rest of his freshman year.
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have had a lot of elite wide receiver talent. Smith is just the latest in a long line of success stories at the position.
While there were questions about how Smith would perform past the first three games, he has answered those questions and then some. Clearly, he's going to be a star week in and week out.