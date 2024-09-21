WATCH: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Scores Another Electrifying Touchdown
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to impress.
In the second half of Ohio State's game against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, Smith caught a pass over the middle from Will Howard and took it 53 yards for the touchdown.
There was definitely a busted coverage by Marshall there, but watching Smith turn on the jets was truly something special.
Smith was actually having a fairly quiet afternoon before the touchdown strike, as he had logged just two catches beforehand.
The freshman phenom entered Week 4 with 11 catches for 211 yards and three touchdowns over his first two games (Ohio State had a Week 3 bye), possibly even exceeding expecations in the early stages of the 2024 campaign.
Smith was widely considered the best Buckeyes wide receiver prospect to ever step on the field in Columbus. Some even labeled him the best receiver prospect in football history, period.
However, many wondered how Smith would adjust to life in the rugged Big Ten in his first season. After all, it's tough for first-year receivers to make a significant impact. Not even Marvin Harrison Jr. did that during his time at Ohio State.
But clearly, Smith didn't get the menu.
The electrifying star has been the focal point of the Buckeyes' aerial attack over the first several weeks of the season and is already sending defenses scrambling.
It seems pretty obvious that Smith is a special talent, and we may be witnessing the birth of a generational superstar right before our eyes.