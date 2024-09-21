WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes Mascot Throws Michigan Helmet In Trash
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on Marshall this afternoon and the "Big Noon Kickoff" show happens to be live from Columbus, Ohio this morning.
With that in mind, an epic and viral moment occurred during the show.
Ohio State's mascot, Brutus, appeared on the show and literally threw a Michigan Wolverines' helmet into a trash can. Clearly, the rivalry still runs deep and the action drew a roar of cheering from the spectators.
Take a look at the video of the moment for yourself:
Even when the Buckeyes aren't playing Michigan, the hate is very real.
Speaking of the game at hand, Ohio State is widely expected to dominate Marshall. Anything less than pure destruction would anger the fan base.
Throughout the first two weeks of the season, the Buckeyes have handled their business. They defeated Akron in Week 1 by a final score of 52-6 and then backed it up with a 56-0 domination of Western Michigan. Coming out of the bye week, fans are expecting more of the same.
Following today's game, Ohio State will begin its Big Ten schedule. They will face off against Michigan State and Iowa before taking on Oregon in what is expected to be a massive showdown of potential championship contenders.
Things are about to get more interesting and more pressure-packed. Hopefully, the Buckeyes are ready for that.
All of that being said, Will Howard and company need to come out today and dominate once again. They need to show continued improvement on the offensive side of the ball and the defense needs to shut out or come close to shutting out Marshall's offense.
If they can do that, they'll head into Big Ten play feeling very good about themselves with a chance to make two more statements before taking on the Ducks.