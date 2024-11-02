WATCH: Ohio State Scores Go Ahead TD In Huge Rally vs Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes did not get off to a great start against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon.
They fell behind 10-0, including a brutal pick-six from Will Howard.
But Ohio State has responded with a resounding answer.
First, Howard threw a touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka, and then, after some big stops from the Buckeyes defense, Howard found wide receiver Brandon Inniss for a 21-yard touchdown pass, giving Ohio State a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.
This has certainly been a heck of a first-half comeback by the Buckeyes.
Penn State entered this game undefeated, so falling behind 10 points at Happy Valley right off the bat seemed like a recipe for disaster.
Instead, Ohio State has shown some serious championship mettle on both sides of the ball. Credit to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly for some terrific play-calling here, too.
The go-ahead score represented Inniss' first touchdown of the season. He entered Saturday's matchup having logged just eight catches for 92 yards in 2024.
Given that Inniss is playing behind a loaded receiving corps that includes Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, it's not surprising that he hasn't gotten a whole lot of touches.
But he just made what was probably the biggest catch of his collegiate career to date.
Of course, the job is far from done for Ohio State. There is still plenty of time remaining in this game, and as the Buckeyes discovered out of the gate, the Nittany Lions have come to play.