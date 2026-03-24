Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball in 2026-27

Ohio State is one of the many college basketball teams preparing for the offseason after losing to TCU in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Buckeyes will need to address some gaps in the starting lineup, particularly with guards Bruce Thornton and Christoph Tilly, since they are both out of eligibility.

Ohio State is expected to turn to the transfer portal to add one or two key starters to its lineup. Here's a prediction of how the Buckeyes' starting rotation might shape up for the 2026-27 season.

Guards

The starting point guard position is likely to be filled through the transfer portal, unless Ohio State believes that John Mobley Jr. can take on the responsibility. If Mobley can play point guard, the Buckeyes may then turn their attention to securing a transfer for the shooting guard spot. However, if Mobley does not enter the portal, he will likely start at either point guard or shooting guard.

Prediction: Mobley, Point Guard, Transfer, Shooting Guard

Fowards

The forwards will be fascinating to watch, as the Buckeyes might soon face a tough decision regarding Devin Royal. Royal is only a junior and has the option to return to Ohio State, but he may struggle to secure a starting role, which could drive him to consider the transfer portal. If Royal were to come off the bench, it would be a solid situation, but his days as a starter in Columbus could be numbered, especially with two players likely to take on starting forward positions this season.

The first forward to hit the court will be the soon-to-be true freshman standout, Anthony Thompson.

Thompson, hailing from Hudson, OH, is making waves in high school basketball at Western Reserve Academy, and he has all the makings of a star. According to 247sports.com, he’s ranked as the No. 7 player in the 2026 class and the No. 3 small forward overall.

There’s no doubt that Thompson will be the starter if everything goes well during camp, and he might be the best player on the team right from Day 1.

The other forward position will be filled by Amare Bynum, who just wrapped up his freshman season and performed admirably, averaging 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 34 games, while making 24 starts.

Prediction Forwards, Anthony Thompson and Amare Bynum

Center

Ohio State could be exploring bringing in a new starting center from the transfer portal. Last offseason, the Buckeyes acquired Baylor’s center, Josh Ojianwuna, but he didn’t see any action due to a knee injury he suffered in February 2025. This could leave the door open for him to take on the starting role this season. Another option for the Buckeyes is Ivan Njegovan, who served as the backup center this past season.

However, the center position remains one of the biggest uncertainties on the roster right now.

Prediction Center, Josh Ojianwun