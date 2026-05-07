How Ohio State Will Be Replacing Jayden Fielding, Who Is Heading to CFL

It's hard to mention Jayden Fielding's name without stirring up some sort of emotion.

Some fans feel sympathy for the former Buckeye kicker, who missed several critical kicks throughout his collegiate career. Others remember the frustration those moments brought to the program.

Following his senior season, one that ended with missed kicks in both the Big Ten Championship and the Cotton Bowl, Fielding decided to pursue an opportunity at the next level. And on Wednesday, May 6, it was officially announced that Fielding had been given a chance. He will officially sign with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League (CFL), earning an opportunity to play at the next level of the game.

He finished his college career with 178-of-179 extra points made, good enough for a 99.4% mark, and a clip of 45-of-57 on field goals. Unfortunately, many of Fielding's misses have come in big moments, which is something he will look to correct during his time in the CFL.

Former Ohio State K and National Champion Jayden Fielding has signed with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League



Congratulations! @jayden_fielding pic.twitter.com/zgVNw7enmn — Cody Croy | The Silver Bulletin (@CodyCroyTSB) May 6, 2026

In each of his starting seasons with the Buckeyes, which were 2023, 2024 and 2025, he missed four field goals each year. His best point total came in 2024, the year the Buckeyes made the complete run and won the national championship, where he posted 112. He made 73 extra points and 13 field goals.

Now, even though he had caused the Buckeyes to lose sleep at times in the past, they'll still have to work to build a future without him on the roster.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:



🇺🇸 QB Zach Calzada

🇺🇸 K Jayden Fielding

🇺🇸 OL Marcus “Tank” Jenkins

🇺🇸 OL Jamal Mull

🇺🇸 LB KK Reno

🇺🇸 DB Roterius Torrence



🗞️ | https://t.co/G2Dy1R2mgJ pic.twitter.com/EBROaYM9UR — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 5, 2026

Up Next For Ohio State

At the conclusion of the 2026 campaign and into the offseason, it was immediately known that Ohio State's coaching staff was going to have to evaluate all it's options at the kicker position.

They began by bringing in one of the country's best kickers, Connor Hawkins, out of the transfer portal, followed by Cooper Peterson signing as a preferred walk-on as a member of the 2026 class. From there, another entered the picture as Marcello Diomede signed with the program as a previous member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Hawkins seemingly has the starting position on a lock, just due to the inexperience of both Peterson and Diomede. He was also just really solid with Baylor last season, knocking through 37-37 on extra points and 18-22 on field goals.

Now, there is a chance that Diomede ends up doing kickoffs for the Buckeyes, as with the Fighting Irish, he booted 17 kickoffs for 1,088 yards and posted 11 touchbacks.

Even while it is nice to see the Buckeyes open a new chapter and officially move on from Fielding, it's nice to see him still get a shot to further his career in the game.