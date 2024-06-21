‘We’ll See!’ Why Ohio State’s New Plan for Caleb Downs Could Work
The Ohio State Buckeyes possess arguably both the best running back and safety rooms in college football heading into next season after a successful offseason in the transfer portal. However, you can never have too much talent in the backfield.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday and said that star safety Caleb Downs, who arrived as a transfer from Alabama, has been attending running back meetings this offseason. The team has confidence in his ability to play both sides of the ball next season.
Is this plan a realistic one? For a player as talented as Downs, it’s hard to say no before he’s given the opportunity.
Though fans shouldn’t expect Downs to suddenly take the reins as a 1,000-yard rusher, he could be used in a role similar to that of former Buckeyes like Curtis Samuel or Braxton Miller (in 2015), as both players were unique speedsters who had the ability to make a highlight happen on any given play. Downs could take a few handoffs while also potentially motioning out and lining up as a receiver. The options are endless if the coaching staff does end up giving him a try on offense.
Downs has already shown that he’s got a knack with the ball in his hands. With Day and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, there be could more untapped potential that’s waiting to be released.
He was just one of many Alabama players to enter the portal after the retirement of Nick Saban but was the best of the bunch. In his first collegiate season this past year, he posted 107 total tackles (70 solo), one forced fumble, three passes defended and two interceptions.
He was also a threat on special teams with four punt returns for 87 yards and a touchdown, with this production coming exclusively on his 85-yard punt return for a score in Bama's win over Chattanooga.
Even if he doesn’t get the ball while he’s in on offense, Downs’ presence alone could prove to be a decoy and open up opportunities for other playmakers.
Downs was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal this offseason. He arrived to Columbus alongside Ole Miss transfer running back Quinshon Judkins, who gives the Buckeyes a major threat in the backfield after two impressive seasons with the Rebels.
Despite Downs’ athleticism and expected versatility, Ohio State still has veteran running back TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield alongside Judkins, so it will be interesting to see what kind of role potentially awaits him at running back.
Ohio State opens up the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Akron.
"I know that he has the capability to do it," Day said. "I know he has the athleticism to do it. We'll see where it goes.”