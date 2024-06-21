Buckeyes Now

‘We’ll See!’ Why Ohio State’s New Plan for Caleb Downs Could Work

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed Alabama safety transfer Caleb Downs earlier this offseason. 

Matt Galatzan

Mar 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) stretches during the first spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Mar 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) stretches during the first spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes possess arguably both the best running back and safety rooms in college football heading into next season after a successful offseason in the transfer portal. However, you can never have too much talent in the backfield. 

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday and said that star safety Caleb Downs, who arrived as a transfer from Alabama, has been attending running back meetings this offseason. The team has confidence in his ability to play both sides of the ball next season.

Is this plan a realistic one? For a player as talented as Downs, it’s hard to say no before he’s given the opportunity. 

Though fans shouldn’t expect Downs to suddenly take the reins as a 1,000-yard rusher, he could be used in a role similar to that of former Buckeyes like Curtis Samuel or Braxton Miller (in 2015), as both players were unique speedsters who had the ability to make a highlight happen on any given play. Downs could take a few handoffs while also potentially motioning out and lining up as a receiver. The options are endless if the coaching staff does end up giving him a try on offense. 

Downs has already shown that he’s got a knack with the ball in his hands. With Day and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, there be could more untapped potential that’s waiting to be released. 

He was just one of many Alabama players to enter the portal after the retirement of Nick Saban but was the best of the bunch. In his first collegiate season this past year, he posted 107 total tackles (70 solo), one forced fumble, three passes defended and two interceptions.

He was also a threat on special teams with four punt returns for 87 yards and a touchdown, with this production coming exclusively on his 85-yard punt return for a score in Bama's win over Chattanooga.

Even if he doesn’t get the ball while he’s in on offense, Downs’ presence alone could prove to be a decoy and open up opportunities for other playmakers. 

Downs was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal this offseason. He arrived to Columbus alongside Ole Miss transfer running back Quinshon Judkins, who gives the Buckeyes a major threat in the backfield after two impressive seasons with the Rebels.

Despite Downs’ athleticism and expected versatility, Ohio State still has veteran running back TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield alongside Judkins, so it will be interesting to see what kind of role potentially awaits him at running back. 

Ohio State opens up the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Akron.

"I know that he has the capability to do it," Day said. "I know he has the athleticism to do it. We'll see where it goes.”

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News