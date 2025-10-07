Week 7 Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State holds strong, Penn State slides
After the winless UCLA Bruins took down then-No. 7 Penn State 42-37, the entire college football universe was in shock.
Although two of the top-ranked Big Ten teams were on byes, plenty of action still took place, including an upset in Westwood, shaking up the middle of the power rankings after a phenomenal slate.
1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 1
After steamrolling Minnesota 42-3, the Buckeyes not only solidified the No. 1 position in college football but also the fact that their defense has improved since their 2024 championship run. No.17 Illinois in Champaign is on tap next for the Buckeyes.
2. Oregon (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 2
The Ducks had time to freshen up on their bye week after a strong performance against Penn State but now will shift their focus to No. 7 Indiana in Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
3. Indiana (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 3
Just like the Ducks, the Hoosiers also had time to regroup after a dominant run to start the year. This matchup will be a massive marker for where both teams stand in the conference.
4. Michigan (4-1, 2-0)
Last Week: 6
Although there were points in time when the Wolverines struggled in their 24-10 win against Wisconsin, they also broke through the top run defense in the conference, rushing for 175 yards and raising the Badgers’ 50 yards allowed to 75.
5. Illinois (5-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 5
The good part for Illinois is that Luke Altmyer and company are firing on all cylinders. The bad news is that their depleted defense gave up 27 to Purdue after allowing 32 to USC the week prior.
6. Washington (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 9
Fighting the three-hour time zone difference, along with taking down an undefeated, sneaky Maryland team 24-20, proves that the Huskies are on the upswing in the Big Ten.
7. USC (4-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 7
The Trojans had to sit with the Illinois loss for a week and face an equally tough task, hosting Michigan on Saturday.
8. Penn State (3-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 4
Yikes. Following a 42-37 loss to the winless UCLA Bruins, the Nittany Lions’ season is on life support. They have Northwestern on Saturday but now need to win out and beat Indiana and Ohio State later on.
9. Nebraska (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 10
The Cornhuskers lead the conference in passing yards allowed per game with 91.8 and were able to hold off Michigan State 38-27. Even with a conference loss to Michigan, the Cornhuskers remain a dark horse in the Big Ten.
10. Iowa (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week: 11
After their Week 6 bye, the Hawkeyes will travel to Wisconsin for the battle for the Heartland Trophy. Facing a suffocating run defense, Iowa will need to find a way to open up its passing game.
11. Maryland (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 8
The Terrapins finally dropped a game, but they battled with an underrated Huskies team. They will host Nebraska next time out.
12: Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week: 12
Head coach P.J. Fleck said that Ohio State’s defense was the best he has seen in 13 years, and after a promising 6:55 drive in the first quarter, the Gophers failed to score again.
13. Rutgers (3-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 14
The Scarlet Knights had a bye week to regroup after starting 0-2 in conference play. They now have to travel to Seattle for a Friday night showdown against the Huskies.
14. Northwestern (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week: 15
The Wildcats took care of UL Monroe 42-7, moving up a spot after other teams lost. Northwestern will now have to face a Penn State team that allowed 42 to UCLA.
15. Michigan State (3-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 13
The Spartans have consistently been two scores away from winning big games, but their defense holds them back from doing so.
16. UCLA (1-4, 1-1)
Last Week: 18
Their field rush would be ranked 18th, but their impressive win rejuvenated some of the hype around quarterback Nico Iamaleava, garnering hope for the rest of the season.
17. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2)
Last Week: 16
Once again, the Badgers’ defense held it mostly together against Michigan, but the offense was still missing.
18. Purdue (2-3, 0-2)
Last Week: 17
The Boilermakers’ offense has been productive but not enough in the few pivotal moments they have had against Power Four squads.