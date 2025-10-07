How Ohio State's defense has gotten better since last year
After defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left Ohio State for rival Penn State for the same position, paired with the defense losing eight starters from its championship team, it made logical sense for the defense to take a step back.
It has gotten better.
Head coach Ryan Day hired three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Patricia as the new defensive coordinator, giving the Buckeyes’ defense plenty of new looks and disguises that have terrorized offenses in 2025.
Scoring defense
In 2024, the Buckeyes led college football in scoring defense, allowing just 12.9 points per game. This year, they have given up only 25 points in five games.
The defense has yet to allow a touchdown in the red zone this season, even after games against Power Four opponents Texas, Washington and Minnesota.
Revamped defensive line
Heading into the season, the defensive line appeared to be the unit with the most question marks.
Ohio State lost all four starters, Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, Tyliek Williams and Ty Hamilton to the NFL after the group returned for their senior season.
For most teams, 53 sacks in a season is an unimaginable total, let alone trying to replace that kind of production.
While the 2024 group contributed to the second-most sacks in college football, the young depth that saw limited chances has grown exponentially into its new roles.
Defensive end Caden Curry made waves after Ohio State’s 24-6 victory over Washington, tallying three sacks and five tackles for loss, tying seven other Buckeyes for the most in a single game.
The emergence of interior linemen Tywone Malone Jr. and Kayden McDonald has been a major reason why the Buckeyes allow only 91.4 rushing yards per game.
Best linebacker duo in the country?
The one known heading into the season was that Sonny Styles would continue to lead the defense not only through his natural leadership, but also his physical play on the field.
He has 28 tackles (third on the team), 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble, numbers that have caused opposing offenses fits and shown why he’s worthy of a premium pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Tied with Curry for the team lead in tackles is breakout junior inside linebacker Arvell Reese. Perhaps the most surprising breakout on a Buckeye team full of them, Reese has shot through gaps with his hair on fire, totaling three sacks.
The two have been focal points of attacking offenses, forming one of the best linebacker duos in the nation.
No Burke, no problem
Losing top cornerback Denzel Burke and strong safety Lathan Ransom were two key blows on the defensive side of the ball, but the Buckeyes still boast one of the best pass defenses in the game.
Ohio State has allowed only 124.4 passing yards per game, ranking fourth in college football — behind only Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oregon.
Jermaine Matthews Jr. has embraced the role opposite an improved Davison Igbinosun, creating a lethal cornerback duo.
Jaylen McClain, who has taken Ransom’s place at strong safety, already has more tackles in three times fewer games than last year with 21, along with a pass deflection.
Caleb Downs has showcased his range for the third straight year, bringing versatility in the run game, pass game and containment of mobile quarterbacks such as Demond Williams Jr. and Arch Manning.
The All-American’s 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception have only solidified his position as a projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
There are no signs of Ohio State’s revamped and improved defense slowing down, allowing just 215.8 yards per game, ranking third in the nation.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck put it best after the Golden Gophers’ 42-3 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday.
“That’s one of the best defenses I’ve seen in 13 years."