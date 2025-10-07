How Ohio State's defense has gotten better since last year

Ohio State's Defense Through Week 6:



#1 in Scoring Defense (5.0 Points/Game)

#1 in Total TDs Allowed (2)

#1 in TDs Allowed Per Game (0.4 TDs/Game)

#1 in Total XP Allowed (1)

#1 in Opponent Red Zone Score % (37.50%)

#1 in Opponent Red Zone TD % (0%)

#1 in Opponent Total TDs… pic.twitter.com/ib3wz8KI4T