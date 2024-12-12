West Virginia Targeting Rich Rodriguez For HC After Brian Hartline Interview
According to college football writer Pete Thamel, the West Virginia are reportedly targeting Rich Rodriguez to fill the program's head coach vacancy.
Earlier on Wednesday, West Virginia football writer Chris Anderson reported that Ohio State's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline interviewed for the head coaching position at West Virginia.
After finishing the 2024 college football season with a 6-6 record, West Virginia quicklyfired the program's head coach, Neal Brown, on Dec 1. Despite the Mountaineers showing interest in Hartline, Thamel's report indicates that the program is targeting Rodriguez.
Luckily for the Buckeyes, the program may have dodged another bullet if the Mountaineers finalize a deal with Rodriguez. But this will likely not be the end of the interviews for Hartline, as the young coach was named as a potential head coach candidate earlier this year by college football writer Adam Rittenberg.
"Hartline, 37, is coaching at his alma mater and in his home state, and would only leave for a very desirable opportunity. He is an excellent recruiter and has worked under Urban Meyer and Ryan Day. The NFL might be a natural next stop, but perhaps Hartline could be steered to the right Power 4 opportunity."- Adam Rittenberg
Throughout his time with Ohio State, Hartline has made a name for himself, as he quickly became one of the best recruiters in all of college football. He is known for recruiting top-tier wide receivers to the program, such as freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith. He also played a major role in continuing Ohio State's outstanding wide receiver pipeline to the NFL.