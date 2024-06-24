What Does Taison Chatman Injury Mean for Ohio State Buckeyes?
The Buckeye backcourt has taken a big hit.
With sophomore Taison Chatman said to miss the upcoming season with a torn ACL, Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler is evaluating all his options.
“We’re looking at all options and one of them is sitting tight,” Diebler said at media availability Wednesday.
Chatman missed time in the preseason and bleeding into the regular season with a meniscus injury this past season.
Currently, the Buckeyes have six true guards — juniors Bruce Thornton and Colby Baumann, senior Meechie Johnson Jr., freshmen John Mobley Jr. and Braylen Nash, and Chatman — as well as point forwards in junior Evan Mahaffey and senior Micah Parrish.
While Thornton was the primary facilitator last season, he and Johnson discussed bouncing off each other and playing as combo guards with each other on the floor.
“We’ve put together a good roster for us to go far,” Johnson said.
Diebler also mentioned getting others involved in ballhandling as well, namely, Mahaffey, sophomore big Devin Royal, and freshman forward Colin White.
“Depth was a real strength for us at the guard position, and Taison had shown signs of being able to take a jump,” Diebler said. “I still think depth is a strength for us. How great that depth is certainly has been impacted, and more the process of evaluating what that means from a ‘is there any other additions we need to make there.’”
Although neither Mahaffey nor Royal facilitated much last season, the Buckeyes may look to their younger players as a means for a complement to Thornton and Johnson.
For now, the Buckeyes and the Ohio State community can be hopeful of what the quick duo can bring.
“Me and Bruce, I feel, we will be one of the best backcourts in the country,” Johnson said.