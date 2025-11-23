What Ohio State's win against Rutgers means for Julian Sayin's Heisman campaign
It's just a typical week for the number one-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes as they once again steamrolled another Big Ten opponent, this time being the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, 42-9.
All eyes were on Buckeyes starting quarterback Julian Sayin, who had to play the game without his top two wide receivers, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who both were out with injuries. Sayin showed he can still run the offense efficiently without them.
During his play, Sayin completed 13 of 19 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He had some big pass plays in the game, including a 39-yard completion to tight end Max Klare and a 19-yard completion to Jelani Thurman.
It was clear that Sayin's most reliable pass catcher in the game was Klare, who led the Buckeyes in receptions (seven), yards (105), and touchdowns (one). No other Buckeye had more than two catches or 23 yards in the game.
Overall, it was a good game for Sayin, as he avoided an interception for the eighth time this season. His season stats are now 79.4% completion rate, 2,832 yards, and 27 touchdowns to 4 interceptions.
In terms of how much this game affected Sayin's chances of winning the Heisman Trophy, it probably didn't move the needle that might. Most likely, Sayin will still be just behind Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the race to win the award.
For one, Sayin's stats did not blow anyone away. His head coach, Ryan Day, might have actually hurt Sayin by running the ball more in the Rutgers game without his top two wide receivers. The Buckeyes ran the ball 38 times for 254 yards and four touchdowns.
On the flip side, Sayin deserves a ton of credit for playing that game without his top targets and still playing to his strengths. He didn't force the ball often and made great decisions about who to get it to. Throwing the ball to Klare was the right move as the tight end dominated the game.
It will be the next two games for Ohio State that are going to be make-or-break for Sayin for his hopes of taking home the Heisman Trophy. The Buckeyes still first has to play the Michigan Wolverines to close out the regular season. After that, it's the Big Ten title, which looks like it'll be against Mendoza and the Hoosiers.
If Sayin can help the Buckeyes win the next two games and take down Mendoza's team, he could have a strong chance of winning the Heisman Trophy.