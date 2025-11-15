What to know about UCLA ahead of Ohio State matchup
Ohio State is cruising its way to its fifth consecutive double-digit win season, with one team standing in its way: the UCLA Bruins.
It has not been a consistent season for the team down in Westwood, dropping its first four games, including losses to Group of Five schools UNLV and New Mexico.
After key departures, especially on the defensive side of the ball, left for the NFL Draft, it was fair to assume that UCLA would take a step back from its 5-7 inaugural season in the Big Ten.
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger and edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo were the best two players on an above-average Bruins defense in 2024.
Former head coach DeShaun Foster lasted only three games before getting fired, with interim coach Tim Skipper looking to right a ship that had more holes to patch than a cheese grater.
After a 0-4 start, the Bruins sent Penn State into a downspiral, blew out Michigan State and piled on to Maryland’s negative momentum.
For UCLA, that was its peak.
After suffering a 56-6 loss against No. 2 Indiana, the Bruins dropped another game to Nebraska at home.
The high-powered Bruins struggled to find their midseason magic and are now on the cusp of missing bowl season, standing at 3-6.
The Bruins are playing with house money as heavy underdogs under the lights of Ohio Stadium. They will need to find answers against the nation’s top-scoring defense.
The crown jewel of the offseason, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, will not play against the Buckeyes because of a concussion suffered last week against Nebraska.
UCLA has yet to find an emerging wide receiver to replace the production that J. Michael Sturdivant had before transferring to Florida. Kwazi Gilmer leads the team with 395 receiving yards.
Without Iamaleava, the strength of the offense resides in the running game. The Bruins rank eighth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, averaging 160.2.
The issue is that the Tennessee transfer leads the team in rushing with 477 yards.
Not only are the Bruins without a dynamic passer, but they are also without their top rushing threat who was able to make something out of nothing when plays broke down.
UCLA averages the second fewest points in the conference at 20.4, only ahead of Wisconsin’s historically poor offense at 12.6.
Pair that with a defense that has given up the second-most rushing yards per game at 191.1, and it is a perfect storm for the Buckeyes to run up the score.
Ohio State has not been stellar on the ground this season, but a favorable matchup is exactly what it needs to get Bo Jackson, CJ Donaldson and Isaiah West going.
Not many matchups favor the opponent when facing the Buckeyes, and a battered offense that already was sputtering does not bode well for the traveling Bruins.
The clock has already hit midnight for UCLA’s Cinderella run, and the problems could get even uglier tonight.