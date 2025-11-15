Why UCLA will be without Nico Iamaleava against Ohio State
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s return to Ohio Stadium will no longer be taking place Saturday, as the former Tennessee Volunteer has been ruled out after sustaining a concussion during the Bruins’ 28-21 loss against Nebraska.
Iamaleava did not show signs of a concussion until after the game, hence why the quarterback ended up finishing the matchup, per a report from On3.
With the Bruins’ dual-threat quarterback sidelined, it is hard to say what defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and the Buckeyes’ defense will change in their game plan. Iamaleava is the heart of the UCLA offense, so it is typical for teams to plan around his high-octane scrambling abilities, aiming to keep him grounded in the pocket.
This season, Iamaleava has 1,659 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, while also leading the Bruins with 474 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles could have had a challenge Saturday attempting to contain Iamaleava. However, now UCLA’s backup Luke Duncan, who is expected to start in Columbus, will have to play against the top-ranked Ohio State defense.
The sophomore quarterback has yet to record any stats through his college career. Duncan was a three-star recruit out of high school and was ranked the 29th-best quarterback in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.
Having your first start be on the road in a Big Ten conference game is a challenge in and of itself. Having it be against the No. 1 team in the nation, with the No. 1 defense, in front of a rowdy nighttime crowd, is possibly the tallest task of them all.
Last season, the Buckeyes got the best of Iamaleava's Tennessee Volunteers in the first-round of the College Football Playoff. The Volunteers were unmatched and very cold in Ohio Stadium. Iamaleava underwhelmed in his final game with Tennessee, completing just 14 of 31 passes for 104 yards. He rushed 20 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns, certainly the highlight of his performance.
Iamaleava will not have a chance at redemption on Saturday night. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day praised the dual-threat quarterback earlier this week, proving that the Buckeyes were preparing for him to play.
Currently, the Buckeyes are favored at a staggering 33.5-point spread per FanDuel Sportsbook. With the Bruins’ biggest, and possibly only, weapon on offense out and being replaced by a backup with no starts under his belt, Ohio State might just cover the gigantic spread, and then some.