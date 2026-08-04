Where Ohio State Football Landed in Preseason Newest Coaches Poll

The college football season is inching closer to fruition, and so is the beginning of another Ohio State football season. The Buckeyes are loaded on both sides of the ball as they attempt to regain momentum and contend for another College Football Playoff and Big Ten title appearance in postseason play, respectively.

Before a new football chapter in Buckeye history can begin, however, it all begins with the preseason. Tuesday, the annual coaches' preseason poll was released, ushering in positive vibes for Buckeye Nation, according to USA Today.

The Buckeyes were one of eight Big Ten teams to crack the list. Ohio State landed at No. 1, followed by the No. 2 Oregon Ducks, who return quarterback Dante Moore. Moving further down the list, the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers come in at No. 6 while riding a 16-game winning streak since last season began.

Then things get interesting as the list reaches the Top-10 and eventually the Top-15. At No. 14, the USC Trojans, who have College Football Playoff aspirations themselves and also return their starting quarterback in Jayden Maiava, enter arguably the biggest season of the Lincoln Riley era as many experts are comfortable categorizing the Trojans as a playoff-or-bust team.

Coming in at No. 16 is the Michigan Wolverines, who return quarterback Bryce Underwood for his sophomore season and usher in the Kyle Whittingham era. The state of their program leaves more questions than answers, but it may have a better feel for itself come November. But that remains to be seen.

Penn State, a rare miss on the Buckeyes' schedule this fall, falls right behind the Wolverines at No. 17 as it begins a fresh start under new coach Matt Campbell. A favorable schedule could see Penn State in playoff contention, but given the expectation that last year's team could make a run, most are skeptical that it can replicate its 2024 success.

Following Penn State is the Washington Huskies at No. 19. Demond Williams returns at quarterback as the Huskies are a potential playoff dark horse under coach Jedd Fisch, coming off a 9-4 season last year.

The last entry on the list representing the Big Ten is the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes, as they still have yet to definitively decide who the quarterback is going to be come September. Coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters in Chicago last Tuesday that he isn't in a rush to make a decision until deeper into fall camp, or even at the beginning of the regular season after a few games have come and gone

Who Does Ohio State Play From Coaches Poll This Season?

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, shakes hands with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after a NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's schedule is stacked, featuring five Big Ten opponents that were featured in the preseason poll. Here are those games to circle below. In nonconference, the Buckeyes rematch the No.5-ranked Texas Longhorns in Week 2 in Austin (Saturday, Sept. 12).

Ohio State Preseason Poll Big Ten Games

Saturday, Oct. 3: @ No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes (Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa)

Saturday, Oct. 17: @ No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.)

Saturday, Oct. 31: @ No. 14 USC Trojans (L.A. Memorial Colosseum, Los Angeles, Calif.)

Saturday, Nov. 7: vs. No. 2 Oregon Ducks (Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio)

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. No. 16 Michigan Wolverines (Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio)

We'll see if the preseason poll holds through correctly. In about a month, it will more than likely mean nothing as the results will come on the field.