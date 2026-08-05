Which Five-Star Ohio State Freshman Is Closest to Starting?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have found success with five-star wide receivers starting right away.

And in 2026, Ryan Day’s Buckeyes team is ready for another one.

Freshman receiver Chris Henry Jr. is projected to have a big role during his first season in Columbus.The 19-year-old committed to Ohio State in early December. Even though the Buckeyes lost offensive coordinator and wide receiver recruiting mastermind Brian Hartline to USF, Henry Jr. decided that he’d remain committed to Ohio State.

Henry’s decision to remain with the Buckeyes was a massive win for Day, who continued to recruit the physically imposing receiver even after his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Why Chris Henry Jr. will make big impact right away

After Ohio State graduated Carnell Tate to the NFL as the No. 4 overall selection to the Tennessee Titans, the Buckeyes opened an immediate starting receiver role to complement Jeremiah Smith.

Insert Henry.

The 6-foot-5 receiver was a consensus five-star recruit. He joined the Buckeyes right away, and lost his black stripe during spring practices, a big step towards becoming fully assimilated into Ohio State football culture. According to reports, Ohio State coaches were very impressed with Henry’s conditioning since arriving in Columbus. He’s added more muscle, which will certainly be needed in Ohio State’s difficult Big Ten schedule this season.

Smith could very well be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, especially if a non-quarterback needy team ends up with the top choice. He’s that good. Regardless, he’ll be one of the top non-quarterbacks selected, and almost undoubtedly the top skill position player off the board.

Buckeyes senior receiver Brandon Inniss is finally destined for a bigger role at Ohio State, also. He patiently waited in a perpetually loaded receiver room in Columbus, but was still able to catch 36 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns during his Buckeyes career thus far.

That’s not enough production to keep Henry off the field.

Expect the youngster to find a role early on during his freshman year. Remember, as a five-star freshman, Ohio State found immediate success with Smith, who has won a national championship in Columbus and will exit this season as one of the greatest Buckeyes ever.

That’s the exact opportunity that awaits Henry. He’s the son of a late NFL wide receiver. He’s got the high school football pedigree that warrants early action, even against a difficult Big Ten schedule.

Henry is going to catch touchdowns on Saturdays for the Buckeyes this season. Get familiar with him, because Ohio State will hope he’s a big factor over the next three seasons.