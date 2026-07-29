Ryan Day Praises Jeremiah Smith’s OSU Legacy, Leadership at Big Ten Media Day

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon for day two of Big Ten Media Day, and before he opened the floor for the media to ask questions, he spoke about junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith having the opportunity to leave a legacy.

He also talked about being able to watch Smith find his voice as a leader.

"Starting one with Jeremiah Smith. Jeremiah, as many of you know, is somebody who in two years has already made an amazing impact on the game of college football, and what he has meant to the game on the field and also off the field is tremendous,” said Day.

“He has a chance to leave a legacy behind. He knows that. He has a whole generation of young players who look up to him and who he is. He's a household name and had a great offseason. He's taken the step into a leadership role, and it's great to watch him find his voice."

In an interview with OhioStateBuckeyes.com in March of this year, Smith spoke about heading into his junior year and having the responsibility that comes with being one of the oldest guys on the team.

“It is pretty crazy how time flies, I’m going into my junior year now and I remember when I was just a little freshman out here running around and making plays,” said Smith.

“Like you said I am one of the oldest guys in the room, so I have to continue to come in each and every day and continue Ohio State's standard as a receiver.”

In that same interview he also spoke about being the hardest worker on the team. That is also a form of leadership and shows your teammates anything that is being asked you best player is willing to do as well.

“I am the hardest working person on the team, you know all the accolades and stuff I got, I still have the mentality that I am always going to be the hardest working player on my team,” shared Smith.

“In high school, I was the hardest-working player, and even in the NFL, I am still going to be the hardest-working player on the team. It is something that has been instilled in me as a little kid, and that's the only thing I am going to do is work hard.”

Ohio State’s wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton, who was hired earlier this year after coaching at LSU the past four seasons, praised Smith for wanting to be coach every day. Hankton took it a step further calling him a generational talent.

“It is a blessing. I am grateful and I am thankful because he is a generational talent, but more importantly, he is a fine young man,” said Hankton.

“He is a great kid and he yearns to learn football. He yearns to be coached, and he is like that every single day. He has been a sponge. We have put a lot on his plate, and he has handled it well.”

He is the only one that thinks Smith is a generational talent, former Michigan Wolverine tight end and Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt agrees. Butt recently compared Smith to Philadelphia Sixers’ new free agent signee LeBron James.

“Jeremiah Smith, the best at his position,” said Butt during the Big Ten Networks’ coverage on Tuesday. “I mean, he's literally like LeBron James in college still. I mean, he's a generational athlete, a generational prospect."