Following Ohio State’s 82-74 overtime win over Minnesota, talk continued about a player who has yet to make his Buckeyes debut.

However, it seems coach Jake Diebler and his team are playing it cool and taking their time before they unleash their multi-positioned star.

And quite rightly so, as anticipation grows regarding Puff Johnson’s debut and training with the squad, despite missing the clash against Minnesota and the one previous to that against UCLA.

Johnson, who has played 111 games in his career, last played in a competitive game on January 15, 2025, and will undoubtedly need to adjust to his new surroundings while also being match-ready.

Ohio State Buckeyes Puff Johnson, left, and Brandon Noel (14) laugh before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think the thing we've got to check is game shape," Diebler told reporters on Monday.

"And when you're playing up and down multiple possessions against live bodies, that's a different impact than just running up and down with no defense. So, that's what we're in the process of evaluating.

“But, listen, he's a guy who's wanted this and been preparing for this. But there's just a different type of game shape."

Johnson is a different breed for Ohio State

Not only did Diebler say that Johnson needed to reach a different level of game shape, but Johnson is a different level of player who has come in.

Having transferred to the Buckeyes from Penn State, Johnson has come to Columbus with a lot of baggage.

In a career littered with injuries, Johnson’s name has been plastered all over the NCAA off the court, specifically in the courtroom.

In a complaint filed in Franklin County Court, Johnson and his legal team contend that Penn State’s athletic trainers and medical staff misdiagnosed a right wrist injury he first suffered on December 10, 2024.

Despite the injury, Johnson did not miss any playing time because of his wrist, sitting out only one game due to a concussion. However, he aggravated the wrist during a game against Michigan State on January 15.

A week later, Johnson underwent surgery to repair a broken wrist and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

According to the complaint, Johnson and his attorneys relied on the opinion of an orthopedic surgeon who concluded that the wrist never fully healed after the initial injury and that Johnson should not have been medically cleared to return to play.

They argue that the misdiagnosis directly resulted in Johnson appearing in more games than permitted under the NCAA’s redshirt eligibility limits.

After Johnson committed to Ohio State, the university filed for a medical hardship waiver on his behalf, but the NCAA denied the request.

In November, Johnson sued the NCAA in federal court seeking immediate eligibility, though his request was denied, along with a subsequent request for an evidentiary hearing.

Johnson later changed legal representation, dismissed the federal case, and refiled in state court. On Friday morning, Judge Sheryl K. Munson granted Johnson a temporary restraining order, allowing him immediate eligibility at Ohio State.

A top-100 recruit in the 2020 class, Johnson was enjoying the best season of his college career before the injury, averaging 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds across 17 games.