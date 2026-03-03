Why Latest Caleb Downs Rumor Isn't Expected To Impact NFL Draft Stock

A report has been floated around since the NFL Combine that former Ohio State All-American, Caleb Downs was flagged for potential structural issues with his knee. D

owns is projected to be a Top 10 pick in next month’s NFL Draft and one the Cleveland Browns are considering with the 6th overall pick.

Cory Kinnan of Daft on Draft broke the potentially bad news.

“I was told by an NFL scout that Ohio State all-class safety Caleb Downs had a couple of issues flagged during his medical check. Nobody expected him to test this week anyway, so it flew a bit under the radar. However, I was told that Downs was flagged with a partially torn meniscus this week. That is not a serious concern, but also being flagged with a potentially degenerative ACL is.”

This is the very first potential caution for Downs’ career as he has been a model student-athlete during his three years at the collegiate level. During this past season, he registered 45 solo tackles, 68 total tackles, forced 2 fumbles and 2 interceptions. For his performance he was awarded the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award and the Lott Impact Trophy.

Downs is highly regarded for his elite football IQ, versatility and bone crunching tackles. He is a high effort safety that can sit near the line as a box safety or a big nickel back. He has great instincts and bursts to close on a receiver or ball carrier. He has gained comparisons to All-Pro Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

However, are the claims legit?

What makes this report suspicious is that it is required for major college football teams (FBS) to report injuring through official player availability reports for conference and College Football Playoff games.

Pat McAfee calmed down some of the rumors on his show on Tuesday.

Downs’ name was never on a report, his name was also never mention during his last college game to have sustained an injury. One could argue that the OSU medical staff declined to add his name to a report but there is also limited realistic information there as well.

Until it comes out from a reliable source with credible evidence, or from Downs himself, this may be one of those pre draft scares that amounts to nothing.

While this news potentially is alarming and could negatively affect Downs’ draft stock, at this time this reporter could not find another credible source to confirm nor deny this report.

Teams drafting in next month’s NFL Draft should not be scared off by Kinnan’s report. Downs is an exceptional talent and even better individual with a bright NFL future ahead, his draft stock should not take a hit.