Ohio State's Caleb Downs Challenges Positional Value Debate at the NFL Combine

Ohio State superstar safety Caleb Downs wouldn’t dive into details about which professional teams he has met with at the NFL Combine.

But he’s in demand, meeting with over a dozen NFL teams that view the 21-year-old as the best defensive player in this draft class.

But how does a safety stack up against the traditional premium defensive positions like defensive end or even cornerback? Downs is a bit different. He has the size and versatility to play in all three phases of the game.

Here’s what Downs said about his impact:

“Being able to play multiple positions is what makes people useful, it makes people special,” Downs said at his availability at the NFL Combine. “Being able to play in the box, being able to play in the deep part of the field, being able to play slot, nickel or dime, I think that makes people unique.”

Downs was all business, addressing his belief that he’s the best football player in this class because he feels like nobody is better than him each time he steps on the field. While he acknowledged meetings with the New York Jets who have the No. 2 overall pick and New York Giants who have the No. 5 overall selection, Downs came across as confident and composed.

“At the end of the day, it’s who’s the best defender,” Downs explained when asked about the positional value of the safety position. “If you affect the game in a lot of ways, that's what’s most important.”

He certainly impacted everything during his sophomore and junior years at Ohio State after arriving in Columbus upon his transfer from Alabama. During three seasons of college football, Downs recorded over 250 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six interceptions.

Downs was an eraser during his final season with Ohio State’s defense led by Matt Patricia, who was hired after the 2024 national championship when Jim Knowles departed for Penn State.

“I feel like coach Patricia did a lot of great things in terms of my mind processing how to take certain players away and how to negate certain abilities that the offense may have,” Downs said. “That’s something Ohio State brings. The ability to play against high-level talent in practice allows you to play faster in the game.”

He’s already drawn comparisons to legendary safeties including Ed Reed, who he admitted to studying.

“I love watching the old guys, honestly,” Downs said. “Guys like Troy Polamalu and Ed Reed that impacted the game in a lot of different ways.”

It’s abundantly clear that there’s plenty of interest in Downs, and an NFL team will undoubtedly give him an opportunity to evolve into one of those legends at the safety position.