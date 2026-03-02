How 2026 NFL Combine Changed Cleveland Browns Draft Board

Now that the 2026 NFL Combine is in the books, the Cleveland Browns will return to Berea and continue preparation for their offseason.

Before putting the final touches on their NFL Draft big board, the Browns will prepare for free agency. At his NFL Combine media availability, Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated that the Browns could be more aggressive in free agency in comparison to recent years. However, it won’t be until at least 2027 until the Browns can get “hyper aggressive” in free agency.

With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, the Browns can feel confident that they can solve multiple problems within their roster during the offseason and draft.

Offensive line rehaul already under way

First and foremost, the Browns are focused on improving their offensive line.

While the team is still uncertain about who the starting quarterback will be, Berry understands that the passer needs to be protected. Immediately following the combine, the Browns traded a fifth-round selection for Tytus Howard, who has started 93 games at right tackle and guard for the Houston Texans since 2019. The Browns gave Howard a new three-year extension.

Berry also noted that Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler, who were unable to finish last season due to injury, should be ready for 2026.

But that won’t stop the Browns from selecting one (or two!) in the first-round.

The Browns met with every top offensive line prospect during their busy week in Indianapolis. Clemson’s Blake Miller, Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, Miami’s Francis Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu all met with the Browns in some capacity. With Tytus in the mix, Cleveland's position to address left tackle in the draft will strengthen.

The Browns also hope that left guard Joel Bitonio will return for his 13th season with the team. Bitonio is mulling free agency but could be considering a return after pushing the void date of his contract back until March 10. New Browns head coach Todd Monken also admitted to recruiting Bitonio back to the team.

Even if Bitonio returns and Wypler and Jones are healthy, expect the Browns to select an offensive tackle in the first-round.

Investing in QB

Berry repeatedly spoke about investing in the quarterback. And that could mean a number of things.

Before the draft, the Browns could explore signing a free agent quarterback and investing monetary resources into the position, like Green Bay Packers backup Malik Willis. That’s not as likely, but the Browns could also trade mid-round picks for Anthony Richardson or Kyler Murray.

If the Browns fall in love with Alabama’s Ty Simpson, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeir, Miami’s Carson Beck or Penn State’s Drew Allar, they could invest draft picks into another rookie quarterback.

Or, Berry could opt to invest in the quarterback position by building up everything around it. Maybe the Browns use both first-rounders on offensive linemen. Maybe they try to stack a tackle with an elite rookie wide receiver. The Browns have plenty of options, but focusing on investing in the offense should be the priority.

Speaking of receivers, the Browns also met with Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and USC’s Makai Lemon. If the Browns opt to select a first-round wide receiver, any three of those options would be immediate upgrades to their position group.

Tate’s 40-yard dash was slower than expected, which could end up being advantageous to the Browns with the No. 6 overall choice. The Ohio State standout stated that he had a great meeting with Berry.

The NFL Combine didn’t exactly change any major draft plans for the Browns. Instead, the team should feel more confident about their ability to overhaul this offensive line while adding a few premier skill position players as well.