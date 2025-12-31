Why Miami's defense has the ability to shut down Ohio State

A dynamic Texas A&M offense led by Marcel Reed, fueled by a jam-packed Kyle Field, gave the Aggies all of the juice in the world.

The Miami Hurricanes defense, however, did what they have done all year, smother elite offenses. The Hurricanes drove Reed into the ground, routinely winning pass rushes, en route to seven sacks in their 10-3 win in the first round.

The path does not get easier for Miami, set to face an Ohio State offense that can attack from anywhere on the field.

Yet, if there is one thing that was learned from the Big Ten Championship, it is that elite defensive units, especially on the defensive line, can throw the Buckeyes offense out of rhythm.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day pointed out the difference between having the appropriate talent and assembling players in a way to be the most successful when playing.

“When someone says a team is talented to me, talent is one thing, play is different,” Day said. “It says a lot about the coaches and how they put their guys in situations to be successful.”

It is hard to lead off the defense without mentioning junior edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., who contributed 7.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss, earning first-team All-American honors along with being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Miami native is ranked as the 12th-ranked prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft according to Pro Football Focus, firing lethal punches to knock offensive linemen off balance and pairing his haymakers with a devastating first step off the ball.

A front line that oozes talent, including sacks and tackles for loss leader Akheem Mesidor, proves that Miami has a strong defensive structure.

“They’re as good as anybody in the country and it starts with the guys up front and goes all the way to the back end,” Day said.

The Hurricanes rank seventh in the country in stopping teams on the ground, allowing just 87 rushing yards per game.

Nickel back Keionte Scott has been another key piece to the Hurricanes defense, posting 13 tackles for loss along with an interception.

His production near the line of scrimmage and in the secondary has been a major positive and a reason why he has been an unsung hero, according to head coach Mario Cristobal.

“A guy that pops into mind right away is Keionte Scott,” Cristobal said. “[He] was injured in the middle of the season and was up for several postseason awards, and you’d never know it because he never asks to have a campaign for a postseason award and is a total team guy.”

Cristobal’s group will be heavily tested, facing the nation’s leader in completion percentage and Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin at 78.4 percent.

Ohio State’s offense is a unit that possesses playmakers at each position, including Big Ten reception leader Jeremiah Smith with 80 and future NFL first-round pick Carnell Tate.

Despite the strengths of the Buckeyes, it will be pivotal for them to attack the Hurricanes secondary early and often if they want to advance to the Fiesta Bowl next week.

“It’s a tremendous challenge for our offense and they’ve built it the right way, from the inside out,” Day said. “We’ve worked hard to prepare and go play our best football.”