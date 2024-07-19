Why Ohio State Buckeyes Cannot Afford To Lose To Michigan Again
The rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines is not only one of the greatest in college football. It is one of the fiercest rivalries in all of sports, period.
Prior to 2021, Ohio State had been thoroughly dominant over Michigan for the better part of a decade, winning eight straight meetings between 2012 and 2019 (the two Big Ten teams did not face one another during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign).
However, since then, the Wolverines have reeled off three consecutive wins over the Buckeyes, most recently defeating Ohio State at the Big House by a score of 30-24 last November. Michigan would then go on to win a national championship.
The Buckeyes boast arguably the most talented roster in the country heading into 2024, and with the Wolverines rebuilding after losing head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and numerous key pieces from their title-winning squad, another loss to Michigan would be brutal.
Josh Pate of CBS Sports perfectly described what another defeat at the hands of the Wolverines would mean for Ohio State.
"Well, number one, it would be a disaster in Ohio State. It would be a disaster," Pate said. "There's this weird thing in college football that's both beautiful and terrifying, and that is the impact and the weight of rivalry games. And it's on no bigger display than in this game right here. This game is its own season. Michigan-Ohio State, Ohio State-Michigan, 'The Game,' — it's its own season. ... It's a nightmare if you lose it."
Pate goes on to say that no matter what the Buckeyes do the rest of the way, losing to Michigan yet again would be absolutely devastating for the fan base.
Ohio State will host Michigan in Columbus on Nov. 30.