Why the Ohio State Buckeyes could lose Brian Hartline this offseason
Ohio State could lose another key piece of its coaching staff this offseason in a job cycle that is looking increasingly chaotic.
Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline could get his first shot at running a college football program.
After LSU dismissed head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, there are now eight open head coaching jobs, including multiple top-tier openings at LSU, Penn State, and Florida. Each power conference has at least one open head coaching position, and Hartline will be considered a top contender for some.
Reportedly, Penn State boosters are reportedly enamored with Hartline, and he could get a realistic shot at the job in Happy Valley.
The former Buckeyes’ wideout has become one of the hottest coordinator options after working his way up the ranks and solidifying himself as a legitimate coach.
Hartline joined Urban Meyer’s coaching staff in 2017 as a graduate assistant and began climbing up the coaching ladder in short order in Columbus. He became the wide receivers coach at the end of the 2018 season and began to thrive in that role.
In 2023, Hartline was promoted to offensive coordinator before ceding the role to Chip Kelly upon his arrival for the 2024 season. After Kelly left for the NFL this past offseason, Hartline assumed the role again, and he has the Buckeyes’ offense running smoothly right now.
Under Hartline’s tutelage this season, Julian Sayin has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in college football, leading the nation in completion percentage, and Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate have become the best wide receiver duo in the country.
Hartline’s calling card is his recruiting, especially at the wide receiver position.
He has produced multiple first-round picks at the position, including Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Emeka Egbuka. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate may soon join that list as well.
Programs could be intrigued by Hartline’s successful track record in recruiting and by his potential to grow into his own as a head coach.
A place like Penn State may like Hartline as he could reinvigorate their recruiting at a time when most of their top 2027 recruits have decommitted and started to look at other programs.
There are other jobs, especially in the Big Ten, that could open at the end of the season and may view Hartline as an option, such as Wisconsin and Michigan State. Both of those programs are struggling immensely right now, and they may seek another voice to lead the locker room at season’s end.
Hartline, an Ohio native, would probably be best suited to take a job in the Midwest region, as he is most familiar with that area.
However, he did play for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL for six seasons, and he has shown that he can recruit throughout the country effectively, so region may not matter too much for the coach.
More jobs are guaranteed to open up by the end of the season, and Buckeye fans should not be surprised if Hartline is a legitimate option for one or more head coaching jobs in this cycle.