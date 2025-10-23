Ryan Day praises Ohio State QB Julian Sayin with glowing review during bye week
It may be Ohio State's bye week, but coach Ryan Day expects the most out of his players. This includes quarterback Julian Sayin, who was strongly praised by Day during his weekly presser.
The Buckeyes currently sit at their bye week comfortably undefeated with much still in front of them to reach not only the Big Ten Championship, but also make back-to-back appearances in the national title game with a goal of winning two in a row.
Ohio State is fresh off back-to-back 30-plus-point outings, which culminated in a shutout this past Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, 34-0.
Day says he liked what he saw from Sayin, but expects his overall performance to ramp up as the games get bigger.
Sayin finished 36-for-42 with three touchdowns for 393 yards.
"I think each week he's grown more and more," Day said of Sayin's latest triumphs. "He's built confidence, and I think his teammates believe in him now. And, you can see, he probably had his best game to date at Wisconsin. So now he's got to grow from that and continue to build [confidence]."
Day says Sayin's performance such as last week's is only a sign of things to come.
"We're just halfway through the season," Day added. "We got a lot of football left, but the number-one thing we gotta continue to do is take care of the football, lead the team, command the game. We're now gonna get into the, you know, stretch run of the season and then, obviously, playoff football. So, these games, all these decisions, everything we're doing is going to be just ramped up and amped up at a higher level."
The Buckeyes will likely be favored in each of their remaining games. After their second bye week, the Buckeyes welcome Penn State to open November before rounding their home schedule with games against UCLA (Nov. 15) and Rutgers (Nov. 22). Sandwiched between those are road games against Purdue (Nov. 8) and No. 25 Michigan (Nov. 29) to close out the regular season.
Barring anything unforeseen during the regular-season's final month, the Buckeyes in all liklihood are going to play the also unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis, Ind. Dec. 6.
Although Ohio State won a national title this past season, it fell a game short of reaching the Big Ten title game as Oregon came away victorious opposite Penn State.
Now, the Buckeyes have a chance to rewrite their own history.