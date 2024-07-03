Will Howard Sets Blunt Expectations For Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes boast arguably the most talented roster in the country heading into the 2024 season. While it's certainly exciting, it also puts a whole lot of pressure on the team.
Really, anything short of a championship this year will be a disappointment, and new Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has doubled down on those expectations.
“For us, it’s natty or bust,” Howard said, via Zach Barnett of Football Scoop. "I mean, there’s no doubt in my mind.”
That goes for pretty much everyone, but it definitely hits different when the projected starting quarterback vocalizes it.
Howard is transferring over from Kansas State and is expected to be under center when the Buckeyes open their regular season agains Akron on Aug. 31.
Funny enough, as stacked as Ohio State's roster is, the one area of potential concern is the quarterback position.
While the Buckeyes certainly have a talented group of signal-callers, there are questions as to whether or not any of the quarterbacks on the squad are truly capable of leading the team to a national title.
Howard was good—not great—in his final season at Kansas State, throwing for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes in 2023. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine scores.
“We have all the talent. We have all the intangibles,” added Howard. “Now, we’ve just got to go do it. I’m tired of hearing how talented we are and how good our team is. It’s about the work ethic and how we go to work every single day, and I think we’re doing the things that we need to to put ourselves in that position to be there at the end of the year and now we’ve just got to go do it.”
Clearly, Howard knows what needs to be done. You get the feeling that the rest of the ballclub understands, as well.
But until Ohio State actually gets on the field in 2024, we won't actually know how dominant the team really is...although you have to admit that the Buckeyes look pretty scary.