Will Howard Shuts Down Discussion Over Ohio State Buckeyes' Talent
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has had enough of hearing about how talented his team is heading into 2024.
Ohio State is widely regarded as the most talented team in the country with the regular season approaching, and many are predicting the Buckeyes to win their first national championship since 2014.
But until Ohio State actually goes out on the field and starts bludgeoning opponents, it's all cheap talk to Howard.
“As we’ve been saying, we’re tired of hearing how talented we are and how many stars everyone has and all of these different things everyone is saying about us,” Howard told Adam King of 10TV. “We want to go out there and prove it.”
Howard didn't stop there, however. He added that the Buckeyes do not just want to win because of their ability. They want to win because of effort.
"Out-grit guys and out-tough guys because of what we've done this offseason with Coach Mick (Mickey Marotti)," Howard said. "And that's what we want to be known for. We don't just want to be the talented team. We want to be that tough, gritty team and outwork guys, too."
That's a good attitude to have and is a great defense against complacency going into the 2024 campaign if you're Howard and Ohio State.
Howard transferred over from Kansas State and is expected to be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback when they open the season against Akron on Aug. 31.
Last season, Howard threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine scores.