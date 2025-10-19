Will Ohio State's last five games be enough to have them ready for playoffs?
From the moment the number one-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes stepped on the field at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, everyone knew the Badgers were in for a long day. That turned out to be the case.
It wasn't even close as the Buckeyes pitched their second shutout of the season as they blanked Wisconsin 34-0. Ohio State sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin put up all career-highs in the game with completing 36 of 42 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. The offense finished with an impressive 491 yards of total offense and punted the ball just once.
Ohio State's defense was even better as they allowed just 144 total yards of offense from Wisconsin, with the Badgers only converting two of 11 third downs in the game. The Buckeyes' secondary was even more impressive, with just 45 yards passing allowed and an interception.
Now that the Buckeyes took care of business, it's time to look forward to the rest of their five games on the schedule. From the looks of things, the schedule seems way too easy, to the point that some are worried Ohio State might not be adequately ready for the College Football Playoff.
A big reason for that is that three of their next five opponents are currently on long losing streaks. Four out of the five opponents have losing records on the season.
Starting with next week's opponent, Penn State, this team had College Football Playoff hopes but has lost four straight games. There has been turmoil within the program, with head coach James Franklin getting fired and quarterback Drew Allar suffering a season-ending injury. Despite still being competitive, they are not ready for Ohio State.
A week after the Nittany Lions game, the Purdue Boilermakers are next, and while they aren't quite as bad off, they, too, are on a four-game losing streak. To Purdue's credit, the losing streak started against ranked opponents with Notre Dame and Illinois. This past weekend's 19-0 loss to Northwestern is pretty bad, though.
UCLA might be the trap game on the schedule this season, as the Bruins have made their own head coaching and offensive coordinator changes that have actually paid off for the Bruins. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has caught fire, and UCLA has won three straight after losing its first four games.
After the Bruins game, Ohio State once again faces a team that is on a four-game losing streak in Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have been far from competitive in the last two games against Washington and Oregon, with blowout losses.
Everyone knows by far the most challenging remaining game on the schedule is the final one against the hated Michigan Wolverines. Last year, Ohio State was heavily favored in that game and still lost, so records and rankings go right out the window in this matchup. Michigan is in decent shape this season, though, with a 5-2 record and an impressive 24-7 win over Washington this weekend.
This remaining schedule may not do many favors for Ohio State to get them ready for the College Football Playoffs, as it could do more harm than good. One, these opponents, outside of Michigan, are good enough to give a preview of the playoffs. Also, if the Buckeyes lose to one of their next four opponents, that could potentially jeopardize their hopes of getting a high seeding in the College Football Playoffs.
There's no excuse for Ohio State not to go into that Michigan matchup undefeated, as if there is even one loss on the record, there might be bigger questions that need to surround The Horseshoe.