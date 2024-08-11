Writer Reveals Intriguing Top-10 Ohio State Buckeyes of All-Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had many different talented players throughout the school's history.
Over the years, the Buckeyes have turned out some amazing NFL talent. Even recently, they have given the NFL some of the league's top stars.
Most recently, C.J. Stroud has taken the NFL by storm. However, it's hard to come up with a list of who the top Ohio State football players are at an all-time level.
All of that being said, one writer has taken a stab at doing just that.
Jordan Llanes of ClutchPoints has listed his top-10 Buckeyes of all-time. Here are the top five that he mentioned.
At number one, he had running back Archie Griffin, who played between 1972 and 1975. Following Griffin was star pass-rusher Joey Bosa, who played with the team from 2013-2015.
Behind those two at number three came Ezekiel Elliott, who was one of the most talented running backs that college football has ever seen. Eddie George, another star running back, came in at number four.
Finally, at number five, Llanes gave the spot to defensive back Jack Tatum, who played for Ohio State from 1968-70. The next five in order were pass-rusher Nick Bosa, offensive tackle Orlando Pace, quarterback J.T. Barrett, wide receiver Paul Warfield, and wide receiver Cris Carter.
If five different people made top-10 lists, many of them would be completely different. The Buckeyes are one of those schools who have had so much talent come through and are hard to limit a list to just 10 names.
Looking ahead at the future, Ohio State has a few players who could become top players for the school all-time. They have a lot of work to do to get that kind of recognition, but Ryan Day is adding elite talent after elite talent.