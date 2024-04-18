Ohio State Buckeyes Dominate CBS Sports Top 100 College Football Players Ranking
The Ohio State Buckeyes were well represented on CBS Sports' list of the best 100 players in college football.
Seven members of the Buckeyes, speaking almost evenly for the offense and defense, found their names among the country's top stars going into the 2024 season. Here are the Scarlet and Gray players who received recognition from CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer.
No. 12 - Quinshon Judkins, RB
The pairing of Judkins and fellow Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson is regarded by many to be the best in the country.
"Judkins was Ole Miss's most critical piece of an explosive offense and figures to be the bell cow for another loaded offense in Columbus," Brockermeyer said.
No. 19 - Caleb Downs, S
Caleb Downs is set to play a major role in the Ohio State secondary this season, adding youth to an area which will send much of its depth to the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Downs is not only an excellent all-around player both in coverage and in the box in run support, but plays with an ultra high intelligence," Brockermeyer said. "Downs will make an instant impact on a loaded Ohio State defense, and figures to make an even bigger jump after a year of starting."
No. 38 - Jack Sawyer, EDGE
Jack Sawyer was one player whom many Ohio State fans expected to declare for the draft following an embarrassing loss in the 2023 Cotton Bowl. Instead, Sawyer's decision to remain a Buckeye maintains a veteran presence on the defensive front.
No. 39 - Emeka Egbuka, WR
Emeka Egbuka now finds himself in the leadership chair, being the most experienced out of this group of pass-catchers without Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming.
This guy would be WR1 on 99.9 percent of teams, but OSU keeps bringing in the top talent in the country that takes away some of his touches," Brockermeyer said. "Anyways, back to Egbuka: He's versatile enough to play anywhere on the field, is an excellent route-runner and causes damage in the open field, despite lacking elite speed."
No. 51 - TreVeyon Henderson, RB
As mentioned already, Ohio State fans have high expectations for Henderson and Judkins. As it turns out, so does Brockermeyer.
"TreVeyon Henderson is a fluid back with great vision and amazing speed that makes him a home-run hitter as both a runner and a receiver," Brockermeyer said. "This will be one of the best thunder-and-lightning combinations we've seen in recent memory."
No. 81 - Denzel Burke, CB
Burke's time in college has been riddled with injuries and disappointing moments. However, the senior is poised to enter the NFL next season on a high note.
"I'm not sure if Denzel Burke is a superstar, which is where he looked to be headed after his freshman campaign, but he put together a bounce-back junior season," Brockermeyer said. "He's a nice piece on a really stingy Ohio State defense that plays well together as a unit."
No. 92 - Seth McLaughlin, OC
The newest member of Ohio State's offensive line, McLaughlin has adjusted to his new team without issue. The former Alabama center is even poised to remain a starter, even if it is in a different jersey than he is used to.
"McLaughlin plays with a high IQ and does a nice job sorting through the protections to get everyone on the same page," Brockermeyer said. "Excellent in both run and pass protection."