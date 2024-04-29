Buckeyes Now

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Ohio State Buckeyes Great Ezekiel Elliott

After one season apart, the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are reuniting.

Matt Galatzan

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the
Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After spending one season with the New England Patriots, former Ohio State Buckeyes star Ezekiel Elliott has been searching for a new NFL home this offseason.

Over the last few days, there has been increased chatter that Elliott was trending towards re-uniting with the team that originally draft him - the Dallas Cowboys - who were in desperate need of filling their hole at running back.

Now, that smoke has reportedly turned into fire, with Elliott and the Cowboys agreeing to terms on a deal that will bring the former Buckeyes legend back to Dallas, According to reports from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

In his one season away from Dallas, Elliott had 184 carries for 642 yards and three scores, with 51 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns receiving for the Patriots.

During his early time with the Cowboys, Elliott was consistently one of the top rushing threats in the NFL, bursting onto the scene in his rookie season by rushing 322 times for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching 32 passes for 363 yards and another score.

That season, Elliott finished as a finalist for the NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and finished second to his teammate Dak Prescott, for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Elliott ended his Cowboys career in 2023 with three Pro Bowls, and a two-time NFL All-Pro, rushing for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,881 carries in 103 games.

Now, the former Buckeye seems to be in line to add to those numbers - at least to a degree.

Matt Galatzan

