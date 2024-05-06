Ohio State Buckeyes Make Top 4 For Elite Five-Star Running Back
The Ohio State Buckeyes made arguably the biggest running back addition of the offseason when they landed Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins from the portal.
Could the Buckeyes now be trending toward boasting the best RB room in the country by 2025?
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Buckeyes have made the top four for talented five-star Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) running back Jordon Davison, who will also be deciding between Michigan, Oregon and Alabama.
Per Rivals' recruiting rankings, Davison is a five-star prospect that's currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of California and No. 15 nationally. Additionally, 247Sports has already submitted a crystal ball for Davison, which is currently at 100 percent for the Buckeyes with two commitment predictions.
Davison made an unofficial visit to Ohio State on March 27, which could prove to be greatly beneficial if the Buckeyes end up landing him.
The Buckeyes have yet to land a commitment from a running back in the 2025 class, but Davison could be the first. He would join an Ohio State recruiting class that already features three five-stars, per 247Sports' rankings, as cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord and quarterback Tavien St. Clair are the current headliners.