Ohio State Buckeyes WR Kyion Grayes Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are shaping up to have one of the most talented rosters in the country in 2024.
One of the areas that is arguably the deepest for the Bucks is at wide receiver, where they have been stacking four and five-star talents for years under Ryan Day.
Now, however, one of those talents is on his way out, with second-year wide receiver Kyion Grayes entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday.
Grayes first came to Columbus as a member of the 2022 class, where he ranked as a consensus four-star recruit.
Per the On3 Industry Ranking, he ranked as the No. 104 player nationally, the No. 19 wide receiver, and the No. 2 player in Arizona behind defensive end Anthony Lucas. 247 Sports had Grayes ranked as the No. 63 overall recruit and No. 8 wide receiver in the nation, as well as the No. 2 in Arizona.
In his two seasons at Ohio State, Grayes played in just two games, both of which came in 2022. In those two appearances, he made one catch for two yards. He did not appear in 2023 largely due to a lower-body injury that kept him out for the majority of the season.
Grays made two catches for 15 yards in the Buckeyes spring game earlier this month.
He is now the sixth Buckeye to enter the portal since the conclusion of the spring game, alongside defensive backs Cedrick Hawkins and Ja'Had Carter, running back Dallan Hayden, offensive guard Enokk Vimahi, and linebacker Nigel Glover.