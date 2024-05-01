Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes WR Kyion Grayes Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost another talent to the NCAA Transfer Portal

Matt Galatzan

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyion Grayes (7) catches a pass
Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyion Grayes (7) catches a pass / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

The Ohio State Buckeyes are shaping up to have one of the most talented rosters in the country in 2024.

One of the areas that is arguably the deepest for the Bucks is at wide receiver, where they have been stacking four and five-star talents for years under Ryan Day.

Now, however, one of those talents is on his way out, with second-year wide receiver Kyion Grayes entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday.

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyion Grayes (7) catches a pass
Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyion Grayes (7) catches a pass / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

Grayes first came to Columbus as a member of the 2022 class, where he ranked as a consensus four-star recruit.

Per the On3 Industry Ranking, he ranked as the No. 104 player nationally, the No. 19 wide receiver, and the No. 2 player in Arizona behind defensive end Anthony Lucas. 247 Sports had Grayes ranked as the No. 63 overall recruit and No. 8 wide receiver in the nation, as well as the No. 2 in Arizona.

In his two seasons at Ohio State, Grayes played in just two games, both of which came in 2022. In those two appearances, he made one catch for two yards. He did not appear in 2023 largely due to a lower-body injury that kept him out for the majority of the season.

Grays made two catches for 15 yards in the Buckeyes spring game earlier this month.

He is now the sixth Buckeye to enter the portal since the conclusion of the spring game, alongside defensive backs Cedrick Hawkins and Ja'Had Carter, running back Dallan Hayden, offensive guard Enokk Vimahi, and linebacker Nigel Glover.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com