Ohio State Buckeyes' Future is at Stake Against Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be facing the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl next Wednesday, which is enough of a doozy in and of itself.
After all, a legitimate argument can be made that Ohio State and Oregon are the two best teams in the nation.
However, this means a heck of a lot more to the Buckeyes than just the Rose Bowl. It also means more than them continuing to play for a national championship.
For Ohio State, the future is at stake.
Why? Because of Oregon.
The Ducks invaded the Big Ten this season and have immediately established themselves as a dominant contender. They beat the Buckeyes. They went undefeated. They won the Big Ten title. They stole five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord away from Columbus.
While the Michigan Wolverines will always be Ohio State's biggest rivals, Oregon is making a serious push for the No. 2 spot going forward.
The Ducks aren't going anywhere. They have been an elite program for years now, but because they played in the Pac-12, not everyone took them entirely seriously. But they're in the Big Ten now, and they are already dominating.
The Buckeyes simply cannot afford to lose to Oregon again. For all intents and purposes, Ohio State has been slapped around by the Ducks this year. And it's only Oregon's inaugual Big Ten campaign.
It's not just bragging rights. It's recruiting. It's prestige. It's a little bit of everything.
For years, Ohio State has been the conference's marquee school. Sure, Michigan has been in the conversation, as well, but, for the most part, the Buckeyes have owned the Big Ten.
But a new contender in the Ducks have emerged, and they mean business.
The Buckeyes entered 2024 widely viewed as the most talented team in the country. It was championship or bust. And yet, they already have two losses on their resume. Oregon has none.
Make no mistake about it: a loss to the Ducks would be damaging to Ohio State. The Buckeyes will always be the Buckeyes, but Oregon is coming for the throne.
Ohio State must avenge its Week 7 defeat on New Year's Day. There is no other option.