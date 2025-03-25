Ohio State Buckeyes Gearing Up For a Monumental Day in Columbus
Winning a national championship comes with its fair share of perks. One of those for the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes is that they are going to have at least 15 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Wednesday, the eyes of the NFL will descend upon the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as all of the future NFL players from the Buckeyes will get their opportunity to work out in front of every single NFL organization during Ohio State’s Pro Day.
Players tend to utilize their pro days as their opportunity to showcase their athletic abilities for scouts to see. That used to be reserved for the NFL Combine, but now since every program can host a workout, they all do it to keep their players in familiar environments, giving them the best opportunity to succeed.
Wednesday, everyone will have their best on display.
Will Howard was one of the headliners from the NFL Combine in February because he had a very negative performance in Indianapolis. He decided to go through a full workout and while he tested well, he did not throw the football well in the open throwing session.
All eyes will be on him as he will have his guys running his routes in his environment. Those things are critically important on this big stage.
Other players working out are the following:
- Running Back - TreVeyon Henderson
- Running Back - Quinshon Judkins
- Wide Receiver - Emeka Egbuka
- Tight End - Gee Scott
- Lineman - Josh Fryar
- Lineman - Donovan Jackson
- Lineman - Seth McLaughlin
- Lineman - Josh Simmons
- Defensive Lineman - Ty Hamilton
- Defensive Lineman - Jack Sawyer
- Defensive Lineman - JT Tuimoloau
- Defensive Lineman - Tyleik Williams
- Linebacker - Cody Simon
- Cornerback - Denzel Burke
- Cornerback - Jordan Hancock
- Safety - Lathan Ransom
The record for picks from one school in one NFL Draft is 15 players selected and that was the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs. Ohio State could break that mark as every one of its draft-eligible players are worthy of being selected.