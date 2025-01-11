Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Delivers Dagger TD on Strip Sack vs Texas
The Ohio State Buckeyes looked like they were about to fold as the Texas Longhorns marched down the field en route to a possible game-tying score in the Cotton Bowl, but in the end, Ohio State held up.
Jack Sawyer came up with a crucial strip sack on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and then returned it 85 yards for a touchdown, representing a back-breaking score to put Ohio State up 28-14 late in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State had been getting pressure on Ewers for much of the night, but as the game progressed, the Longhorns' offensive line began to hold up a bit better.
As a matter of fact, Ewers was afforded terrific protection as he completed multiple big passes to move Texas down the field and put it in position for a potential big score.
But all year long, the Buckeyes' defense has made huge stops in critical situations just like this, and Sawyer has been at the forefront of many of those plays.
It has certainly been a dogfight for Ohio State against a tough Texas squad, but the Buckeyes have been able to hold serve throughout the entire night.
Here's the best part: Sawyer and Ewers were once roommates when the Longhorns quarterback was at Ohio State in 2021, but Ewers transferred to Texas after just one year.
It has certainly been an unorthodox evening for the Buckeyes, who haven't been able to get their usual explosive plays on offense.
But apparently, they haven't needed them. Sawyer delivered one.