Ohio State CB Sends Stern Message to Former Notre Dame Teammates
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game next Monday, and they have one player on their team who is very familiar with the opponent.
Cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr.
Styles began his collegiate career with Notre Dame in 2021, spending a couple of years in South Bend as a wide receiver before transferring to Ohio State and changing positions.
The senior defender was asked about the clash, and while he said he has "a lot of respect" for the Fighting Irish, he isn't trying to talk to his old mates all that much,
“I told them I can’t be talking to the enemy for too long," Styles told reporters.
Styles actually had a couple of productive years at Notre Dame, catching 24 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown during his freshman season and following that up by snaring 30 balls for 340 yards and a score in Year 2.
However, the Sharon, Pa. native decided to make the jump to Columbus to play with his brother, linebacker Sonny Styles.
Lorenzo didn't get a whole lot of playing time during his debut campaign with the Buckeyes, appearing in just six games and not logging a single statistic.
This season, Styles has seen the field a bit more, posting 14 tackles and four passes defended.
Styles added that while his girlfriend attends Notre Dame, he expects her to be donning Ohio State apparel on Monday.
We'll see if Styles can get the better of his former squad.