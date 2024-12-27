Ohio State Loses Key Transfer Portal Target to SEC Power
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been struggling to find top offensive linemen via recruiting for quite some time now, so they have been trying to focus on the transfer portal this winter.
Ohio State was able to land one top offensive lineman, as it bagged Ethan Onianwa from Rice University earlier in the week. However, it has struck out on another top target.
Former Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Josh Thompson—one of the top offensive linemen available in the transfer portal—has departed the Big Ten and has opted to join LSU, snubbing the Buckeyes in the process.
Thompson recently met with Ohio State and seemed like a potential acquisition. Obviously, the Buckeyes were unable to close the deal.
Pro Football Focus thought very highly of Thompson this season, giving him a 74.9 overall grade, which was good for 12th among Big Ten offensive linemen. He earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten recognition for his efforts.
Thompson has not allowed a sack in his last 18 games.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman made 31 appearances and 21 starts for Northwestern and displayed considerable versatility with the Wildcats, showing the ability to play both guard positions and even right tackle.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Because Ohio State landed Onianwa, losing out on Thompson doesn't hurt quite as much, but given how difficult it has been for the Buckeyes to bring in quality offensive linemen in recent years, it still stings to miss out on the now-former Big Ten star.
Ohio State is coming off of a blowout win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the College Football Playoff and will face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.