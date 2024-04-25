Where Will Ohio State Buckeyes' Marvin Harrison Jr. Land in NFL Draft
Ohio State Buckeyes star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a consensus top-10 pick since the beginning of the 2023 college football season.
Thursday morning, FanDuel had -30000 odds for USC quarterback Caleb Williams to go No. 1, but there hasn't been much debate there for some time. Out of the four remaining picks, here's where he should fit in best:
Not Happening: Washington Commanders
The Commanders have had a quarterback carousel going ever since Kirk Cousins left the team in 2017. Although second-year Sam Howell performed quite well last season, they ended up dealing him to the Seahawks.
With a receiving corps of Jahan Dotson and former Buckeye receiver Terry McLaurin — while the room could certainly use some work — Harrison likely won't be landing in Washington in favor of a QB.
In fact, most expect LSU QB Jayden Daniels to be a lock for the No. 2 pick, so the odds of Harrison landing in Washington are nearly as small as him going No. 1 to Chicago.
Unlikely: New England Patriots
Multiple reports have surrounded whether the Patriots will be trading the No. 3 pick, but no team has approached New England with a serious offer.
Although they added K.J. Osborn and re-signed Kendrick Bourne, as well as retained Juju Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas, there are no standout stars in the Patriots receiving room.
But the Patriots are surely in a worse pickle with their QB situation as well, with neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe proving to be a viable starter moving forward. In other words, the Patriots are almost more than likely going to take a quarterback with that No. 3 pick.
Perhaps unlikely, but if a team were to trade up to get the No. 3 pick, say, the Chargers who desperately need a wide receiver with Keenan Allen getting traded and Mike Williams getting released, Harrison would certainly be a great fit for them.
Yes, Los Angeles does need to address their pass-blocking issues, ranking in the bottom half in sacks allowed, but if they wanted to trade up and take Harrison, that's certainly not out of the question. There is still debate whether they would take an offensive tackle or receiver at No. 5, regardless.
Favorites and Best Fit: Arizona Cardinals
It seems unlikely that Harrison falls below No. 4. With QB Kyler Murray at the helm, it appears they have their answer at play caller.
Arizona's leader in receptions and yards last season was tight end Trey McBride. Marquise Brown left for the Chiefs and Rondale Moore was traded to the Falcons.
It seems almost an obvious choice for the Biletnikoff Award winner to end up in Glendale, Arizona, for the foreseeable future, given all circumstances.
Murray loves his deep threats, but Harrison will likely be the go-to guy in most situations, whether that's short slants or Hail Mary's.
Harrison currently has -370 odds to the Cardinals. But it's draft night.
Anything can happen.