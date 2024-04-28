Ohio State Buckeyes Safety Josh Proctor Signs UDFA Deal With Jaguars
Ohio State safety Josh Proctor did not hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he is still off to the next level.
On Saturday evening following the conclusion of the draft, Proctor signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making him one of a handful of Buckeyes to sign a contract.
Proctor played six collegiate seasons, making him familiar with the physicality of the game. And Proctor thinks that's helped prepare him for a career at the next level.
"It helped me mature," Proctor said at last month's NFL Scouting Combine. "Helped me learn, helped me grow in different aspects in life. So honestly, it's just a great opportunity to be a better person, a better player at the end of the day."
While Proctor expected to play just three seasons in Columbus, injuries dictated a longer stay.
"My whole thought process coming out of high school was three-and-done," Proctor said. "And that's everybody's plan coming out of high school. But you never know what's going to happen."
Proctor recorded 112 tackles over his six years with the Buckeyes, posting a career-high 47 tackles last season. The Oklahoma native also managed to score a defensive touchdown in 2023, returning an interception 24 yards to the endzone on October 7 against the Maryland Terrapins.
The new Jaguars safety is ready to prove any doubters wrong at the next level. And now that he went undrafted, he'll have even more of a chip on his shoulder.
"I feel like I'm doubted a little bit, honestly," Proctor said before. "So I'm coming in with a chip on my shoulder. I just want to come out here and prove what I can do.