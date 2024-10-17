Ohio State Buckeyes Star Gives His Insight On Recent Oregon Loss
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' heartbreaking loss in Week 7 to the Oregon Ducks, fans are finally getting a player prospective into the intense matchup on Saturday.
Buckeyes star running back Quinshon Judkins made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday and shared his thoughts of the primetime Week 7 matchup against Oregon.
When asked about the environment in Eugene, Judkins told Kirk Morrison how electric Autzen Stadium was on Saturday night.
"Definitely a super exciting game. Both teams competed and fought to the end, and it just came down to the last play and we weren't able to come out with the win. That stadium, Eugene, it wasn't a huge stadium but it was packed. All our fans from Ohio traveled there and there fans were there so it definitely was a super electric game."- Quinshon Judkins
Morrison would then go on to ask about what head coach Ryan Day told his team after the game, in which Judkins responded with a positive answer.
"You know, just putting such an emphasize on the things that we previously said before the games of making it like much bigger statement now to the guys, and keep those guys in it mentally to where they know we're still in this, an we can still win out and still achieve the things we set out to achieve..."- Quinshon Judkins
The former Ole Miss running back has been the team's leading rusher this season, totaling 491 yards on the ground with six touchdowns. Judkins, unfortunately, did not have his best game against the Ducks, as the veteran back had 23 rushing yard on 11 carries with one touchdown and one fumble.
Ohio State will receive a much-needed bye in Week 8, but will look to bounce back against Nebraska the following week. Judkins will face another tough defense in Week 9, as the Cornhuskers have allowed an average of 84.2 rushing yards per game this season.