Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins Receives Incredible Praise From NFL Executives
Former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins made the decision of his life to transfer to The Ohio State University. His first two years at Ole Miss were very good, but he jumped onto the national scene thanks to what he did as a Buckeye.
He, along with his running mate TreVeyon Henderson, eclipsed 1,000 each and they fueled the team while the passing attack was still developing early in the year.
Judkins is going to be remembered in Columbus for his three-touchdown night against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2025 National Championship Game. He ran for two touchdowns and caught a third while rushing for 100 yards on the night. He was special from the start of the season until they lifted the trophy up in Atlanta.
Now, as he turns his attention to the NFL, Judkins was selected at the start of Day Two of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He is going to be the guy to take over for Browns’ legend Nick Chubb, who was well on his way to Canton before a devastating injury stalled his career.
The Judkins fit in Cleveland is a natural scheme fit, and he brings everything to the table.
According to reports, many throughout the league expect him to be a top-tier back in the league sooner rather than later.
Yes, that is a picture of Davison Igbinosun, who also wears the number one. Once you get beyond that, everyone makes mistakes, you can see that Judkins carries a ton of respect throughout the league.
He has speed, strength, quickness, elusiveness, and an unteachable desire for contact. If you are in his way, he will run right through you. No ifs, ands, or buts about it.
Judkins is going to be a perfect fit in Cleveland, and it is thanks to his time spent in Columbus as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes.