Ohio State’s Quarterback Called His Shot Before Rose Bowl Against Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes led the Rose Bowl 7-0 after Jeremiah Smith got the scoring going with a huge 45-yard touchdown. After the Buckeyes got the ball back they had a chance to make a statement and they did just that.
Will Howard ripped a throw up the center of the field to Emeka Egbuka that fell perfectly into his arms and he crossed the goal line to give Ohio State a quick 14-0 lead.
The route that Egbuka and Howard connected on is called a “pipe” route and it is named that because the receiver runs straight to the center of the goal post, or, the pipe.
The pipe route is a very game plan-specific route. It can only be executed in certain situations against certain coverages and against Oregon, Ohio State knew that it would get what it was looking for.
During an up-tempo possession, the Buckeyes got the chance to call the play and they knew their quarterback would love it.
Leading up to the game, the pipe route was the one route that Howard really wanted. As every coach does leading up to the game, they asked the quarterback what his favorite route was. According to Brian Hartline, Will knew what he wanted.
“‘You know me, I like a good pipe, a good pipe call… Just call pipe’ (said Howard)... We had a tempo call, we called pipe just for Will and he scored down the middle of the field with Emeka Egbuka for a touchdown.”
The play call was great, the route was better but the throw was perfect. They had run a very similar play the week before against Tennessee that almost went for a touchdown, but Howard missed a little bit short.
He had his chance for redemption, in more ways than one, against Oregon and he took full advantage and connected on one of the best plays during Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run.