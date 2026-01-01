Rose Bowl Forecast: Rain Expected During Indiana-Alabama Showdown
The Rose Bowl will look quite a bit different this year.
On Thursday, No. 1 Indiana and No. 9 Alabama face off in the Granddaddy of Them All in Pasadena, but the weather won’t be what we typically expect from Southern California in early January. A massive storm has been rolling through the region over the past few days, dumping buckets of rain over the typically sun-drenched landscape.
Beginning Wednesday evening, Los Angeles and the surrounding area were hit with persistent storms that lasted into Thursday morning. It is currently projected to rain on and off up until kickoff of the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET.
It got really ugly Thursday morning:
Rain is expected to level off around that time, and there is a chance the clouds may lift during the game. The storm has left the parking lot at the Rose Bowl a muddy mess, as Apple TV’s Tricia Whitaker documented.
We’ll see how the wet conditions play into the game as the Hoosiers and Crimson Tide battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
History of rain at the Rose Bowl
It hasn’t rained during the Rose Bowl since 2006. That year, Vince Young and Texas beat USC 41-38 in the BCS championship game, and the rain didn’t impact the contest much.
The most famous Rose Bowl rain game came in 1955, when Ohio State and USC faced a deluge that severely impacted play. The Buckeyes were victorious 20-7, in the middle of the first rainstorm to hit during the Rose Bowl in 50 years. The turf was a muddy mess, and Ohio State quarterback Dave Leggett only attempted 11 passes, completing six. It was Woody Hayes’s first appearance at the Rose Bowl, and the victory handed the Buckeyes a share of the national title with UCLA.
Thursday’s game isn’t expected to see that kind of weather, but things could get sloppy.