Amazon partners with Ohio State football, Ryan Day for one-of-a-kind CFP documentary
The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the verge of something special, as it is only a few weeks away from once again rolling into the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes likely think they can repeat their success from this past season, which would constitute winning back-to-back national titles by season's end.
This past season saw a run for the ages in Columbus. Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Video, Buckeye fans, haters and college football enthusiasts alike can review one of the sport's greatest journeys to the top of the college football mountain once again.
Entitled "Redemption: The Untold Story Behind Ohio State’s 2024 Championship Season," is more than just a football resilience story. It's a symbol of how an unbreakable spirit, plus a little help from God, can go a long way.
Former Heisman Trophy and national championship-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, who plays a vital role as executive producer in the three-part series released Sunday, said the 2024 team reminded him a lot about his Florida Gators seasons under then-coach Urban Meyer.
“Redemption isn’t just about football—it’s about faith, perseverance, and the power of purpose,” Tebow said in a statement. “What these young men have lived through and how they’ve chosen to respond is bigger than the game. It’s a story of what happens when you give everything you have, and then give it to God.”
The series also centers on the stars of the national title team, highlighted by quarterback Will Howard, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and others from the cast of characters who carried a winners' mindset following a gut-wrenching November, when the Michigan Wolverines came away victorious in "The Game" in Columbus before everything changed.
Magic followed once the postseason hit. The Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns all suffered the consequences of an Ohio State team destined for excellence. Eventually, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell victim with all the marbles on the line in Atlanta, Ga., in January to cap off what seemed to initially be an unlikely comeback story two months earlier.
Transitioning back to the present, two games separate the Buckeyes from a perfect regular season. It begins this Saturday against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (noon ET, Fox), which marks Senior Day at Ohio Stadium. The following weekend marks Thanksgiving weekend, as the Wolverines draw the Maryland Terrapins (4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network) in College Park.
Should both teams handle business, this year's version of "The Game" could see a win-and-in scenario for a spot in the Big Ten Championship in Indiaanapolis Dec. 6.
If it were to play out as the title of the documentary suggests, regaining control of "The Game" could be the ultimate revenge plot twist for years to come.
But only time will tell.