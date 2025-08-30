Dave Portnoy Ruined Big Noon Kickoff for Ohio State Buckeyes Fans with Michigan Obsession
Dave Portnoy got famous after starting Barstool Sports, a company with multiple media verticals that helped propel Portnoy to one of the most controversial characters in the sports landscape. Some hate Portnoy and his antics, and some love him. One thing that absolutely can't be denied is that he's good for ratings. That's likely why the media brand FOX, which is well known for being on the more conservative side, decided to bring the popular star on.
But, the question that FOX Sports should've asked is whether or not he's good for their brand. That's what should be up for debate, and after his first appearance on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, one could certainly argue against keeping Portnoy on the show. All Portnoy really offered was a reason for the Buckeyes hatred of Michigan and a consistent critique of head coach Ryan Day, who is coming off a national championship with Ohio State. No, no one really thinks that Day is on the hot seat after his incredible performances throughout the 2024 College Football Playoff.
Urban Meyer should've looked at Portnoy and let him know that one program is coming off a national championship and has a long-standing history of taking down Michigan, although obviously, recent history has let them down. That said, here's a clip of Portnoy's first appearance on the ultra-popular show.
"Well what happened was … I got banned by coach Ryan Day from entering ‘The Shoe.’ There’s a lot of animosity and a lot of hate because I’ve been a Michigan truther since we’ve beat the crap out of them the last five years. And all we’ve heard is excuses out of Ohio nation. So, Ryan Day is so butthurt by me, he banned me from going into the stadium," Portnoy said via FOX News' Ryan Gaydos. Portnoy said that on "Fox and Friends."
Portnoy has been overly annoying as of late, and it distracts fans from the most important game of the day as two top-three teams are taking the field, arguably the largest Week 1 game in recent history. Nonetheless, fans on the campus didn't love seeing Portnoy there.