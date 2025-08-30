Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Lives Up to Hype In First Start
After the departure of former Ohio State Buckeyes' quarterback Will Howard, head coach Ryan Day was tasked with finding his new gunslinger for the 2025 college football season earlier this year. And despite the room lacking veteran experience, the Buckeyes may have found their guy in redshirt freshman Julian Sayin.
As a former five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Sayin originally signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to becoming a Buckeye. but when legendary head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement following the 2023-24 season, Ohio State scrambled to grab both Sayin and star safety Caleb Downs in the portal. This would prove to be a perfect addition for Day and the Buckeyes, as Sayin would eventually win the starting job over fellow teammate Lincoln Kienholz.
However, the path to becoming the next great quarterback to come out of the program would begin with a start against the Texas Longhorns in week one. The primetime contest was a rematch of the 2025 Cotton Bowl, where the Buckeyes managed to defeat Texas to advance in the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs, 28-14. With both powerhouses losing multiple veterans from the previous season, it was clear that Saturday's contest would be completely different this year.
But the pressure did not affect Sayin.
In his first ever start in Columbus, the young quarterback did everything you could ask for from someone with limited snaps last year. Sayin's stat line may not jump off the screen, as he completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 126 yards and one touchdown. But everything from Sayin's pocket presence to his decision making offered stability on offense.
Reviewing Sayin's First Start
Ohio State's offense is riddled with incredible playmakers, including Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and tight end Max Klare. Despite the slow efforts on offense, however, Sayin did a phenomenal job of not forcing it or trying to make something out of nothing. When your weapons on the perimeter are good enough for the NFL, it could cause a young, inexperience player to force feed the stars, especially in a high-stakes contest. Luckily, Sayin displayed great poise within the pocket and took what the defense gave him.
In addition to his poise under pressure, Sayin got a chance to show off his arm talent on Saturday. This included an incredible 40-yard touchdown throw to Tate at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Longhorns' defense once again did a solid job of limiting Smith in the passing game, allowing just six catches for 43 yards. And despite his top target being a focal point of Texas' defensive attack, Sayin took calculated shots down field while also taking short gains in the process.
Obviously, it's hard to gauge how well Sayin will be for Ohio State after one game. But the California native clearly showed that he is capable of running offensive coordinator Brian Hartline's offense while playing a clean game. Over the next few weeks of the college football season, the Buckeyes will face both Grambling State and Ohio before kicking off conference play against Washington. Both tune-up games are a prime opportunity to expand the playbook for Sayin in order to elevate his game.